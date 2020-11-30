LDF seeks to make inroads into UDF bastion

Setting up of town hall, crematorium dominates Kothamangalam campaign

Known as the gateway to the High Ranges of Kerala, Kothamangalam, which thrives on tourism and trade in rubber and spices, has always been an example of resilience. However, the spread of COVID-19 has made things difficult as the municipality goes to polls once again.

After the rule by the United Democratic Front (UDF), which enjoyed a brute majority in the municipal council, people were seeking change, said CPI(M) leader K.A. Noushad, who was councillor from ward 1 (Thankalam) and is now contesting from ward 31 (Town). He claimed that the past five years of the UDF rule was a failure because it had not met the aspirations of the people.

However, the outgoing vice chairman, George Varghese of the Congress, said the past five years had seen several projects being completed in record time. The drinking water problem in Kothamangalam municipality had mostly been solved. About 90% of the households had regular water supply at present, he said.

The municipality had set an example in solving the waste management problem, said Mr. Varghese. “We were able to sell about 50 tonnes of organic manure processed from waste generated in the municipal area,” he said.

What the municipality needed most at present was a public crematorium, a town hall and a new market complex. The new facilities would help the municipality achieve better living quality, he said.

Mr. Noushad claimed that despite its promises, the UDF rule was unable to realise the dream of setting up a crematorium, a town hall as well as a stadium of international standards. Kothamangalama was the only municipality in the State without its own town hall, he claimed and pointed out that land was acquired for the project long ago, but it had been delayed.

But, Mr. Varghese said that the COVID-19 lockdown and diversion of funds for healthcare had created a lot of difficulties in completing projects planned earlier.