LDF secures majority in five standing committees, UDF in one

Elections to vacancies in Kochi Corporation’s committees conclude

With the elections to the vacancies in the Kochi Corporation’s standing committees concluding on Monday, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has secured a majority in five out of the eight committees and the United Democratic Front (UDF) in one. The two fronts have equal numbers in the finance committee, and of the three fronts, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the most number of seats in the tax appeals committee.

BJP councillor Sudha Dileep Kumar lost the election to the vacancies in the tax appeals committee on Monday, leaving the BJP with four seats in the nine-member committee, the LDF with two and the UDF with three. In the election to the chairperson of the committee, the BJP will still have the upper hand, despite Ms. Kumar’s loss.

The BJP had four out of five councillors nominated to the tax appeals standing committee last week. Ms. Kumar had been elected to the education and sports standing committee last week, but resigned immediately to contest for the tax appeals committee hoping to give the BJP a majority.

The LDF had secured a majority in the health, development, welfare and town planning standing committees, while the UDF managed to get a majority in the works standing committee last week. On Monday, LDF councillor Ashwathy Valsan was elected to the vacancy in the finance standing committee, leaving the LDF and the UDF with five seats each in the crucial committee, the only one with ten members. Considering both sides have an equal number, most decisions would require the casting vote of the chairperson of the committee. The Deputy Mayor functions as the chairperson of the finance committee.

In the education and sports committee, the LDF has a strength of five members and the UDF three while Ms. Kumar will be the sole representative of the BJP in the committee.

The election to the posts of chairpersons of the committees will be held on January 23. The posts of chairpersons of the tax appeals, welfare and works committees are reserved for women, besides the chairperson of the finance committee, which will be taken by the Deputy Mayor. The LDF is learnt to have promised the chairperson posts of the health and town planning committees to the two Independents who had supported them, while the UDF is yet to zero in on a chairperson candidate for the works committee.