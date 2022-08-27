LDF second term not up to people’s expectations, says CPI working report

The control exercised by the Chief Minister and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] over various departments and appointment of higher officials made by them would not benefit the framework of a united front alliance, according to the working report presented at the Ernakulam district conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) here on Saturday.

The party report said there was a general perception that the second-term of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had not matched the expectations of the people when compared to the previous term. Despite announcing welfare measures and raising social welfare pension to ₹1,600, there is a feeling that something is missing in the government. Though the LDF had given its nod for the SilverLine rail project, the implementation invited criticism from people. There are many complaints against Ministers among people.

The Revenue department under Minister K. Rajan came under criticism in the working report presented at the meet. There were many complaints raised against the Minister at the mandalam-level meetings held in the district, it said.

Party workers had expressed dismay over difficulties faced by people at offices under the Revenue department and the inordinate delay in disposing of applications for land conversion under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, according to the report.

It suggested that steps should be taken to issue a Government Order (GO), which would enable the automatic conversion of land up to 15 cents. Amendments must be made in the Act to ensure conversion of such lands within a month through a GO, it said.