LDF releases candidates’ lists for Kochi Corporation, district panchayat

Kochi

13 November 2020 00:52 IST

CPI(M) to field nominees in 56 divisions of the civic body

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Thursday announced its candidates for elections to the Kochi Corporation and the Ernakulam District Panchayat.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will field its candidates in 56 of the 74 divisions in the Kochi Corporation. The seat allocation among the alliance partners include Communist Party of India (CPI) - 8; Kerala Congress (Mani) - 3; Janata Dal (S) - 2; Nationalist Congress Party - 2; Congress (S), Indian National League, and CPI (ML) Red Flag (one each).

Seven sitting councillors will try their luck again this time, while 12 former councillors of the front are in the fray. Among the prominent CPI(M) candidates, M. Anilkumar, who is a member of the party district committee, will contest from Elamakkara North. Four women will contest in seats reserved for the General Category. They include Prathibha Ansari (Edakochi South) and Poornima Narayan (Elamkulam), chairpersons of the health and education and sports standing committees respectively in the outgoing council.

C.N. Mohanan, CPI(M) district secretary, said the candidates for the municipal, panchayat and block elections would be announced by the LDF committees in each region. The campaign will start on Friday, he added. The LDF had occupied the Opposition Bench after bagging 23 seats in the corporation election held in 2015.

District panchayat

The CPI(M) will field its candidates in 17 of the 27 seats in the Ernakulam District Panchayat. The seat-wise allocation for the alliance partners is CPI-5; Kerala Congress (M) - 2; Nationalist Congress Party - 1; Kerala Congress (B) - 1, and Congress (S) - 1.

Among the LDF candidates for the district panchayat, M.B. Syamanthabhadran is a member of the CPI(M) district committee, while Sarada Mohan, Molly Varghese, and K.V. Raveendran are members of the CPI district council.

LDF candidates for the Ernakulam District Panchayat include M.B. Shyni (Cherai); A.S. Anilkumar (Moothakunnam); Annie Jose (Malayattoor); K.P. Babu (Kodanad); Lalithakumari Mohan (Pulluvazhi); Rasheeda Salim (Bhootathankettu); K.K. Dani (Neriamangalam); Chinnamma Shine (Varapetti); James Manuel Kuruvithadam (Aavoli); Seena Bose (Valakom); Molly Varghese (Pampakuda); Anitha Anilkumar (Udayamperoor); P.B. Ratheesh (Mulanthuruthy); K.K Suresh Babu (Kumbalanghi); Shiji Ajayan (Puthencruz); Vijayalakshmi (Kolencherry); T.P. Abdul Azeez (Vengola); Raija Ameer (Edathala); Shereena Basheer (Keezhmadu); K.K. Nazar (Nedumbassery); K.V Raveendran (Alangad); Yesudas Parappilli (Kadungalloor); M.B. Syamanthabhadran (Kottuvalli); Shiji Shajan (Vallarpadam), and Antony Saji (Vypeen).