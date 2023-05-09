LDF reclaims standing committee chairperson’s post in Kochi Corporation after UDF councillor’s vote turns invalid

May 09, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) suffered a setback in the election of the chairperson of the education and sports standing committee in the Kochi Corporation after the vote of one of its councillors was declared invalid, leading to the victory of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate.

LDF’s V.A. Sreejith, who was dislodged from the post following a no-confidence motion moved by the UDF a fortnight ago, was restored as chairperson at the cost of UDF candidate Bastin Babu.

UDF councillor from Thoppumpady Sheeba Durom’s vote was declared invalid after she reportedly failed to write her name and signature on the slip.

In the nine-member standing committee, both the LDF and the UDF have four members each, and the BJP has one member. Since the BJP’s councillor Padmaja Menon abstained from voting, it was widely expected that the votes would be split equally, forcing a draw of lots for the selection of the chairperson.

Though the UDF tried to save the situation by accusing the LDF candidate of putting the first letters of his name in the voting slip instead of the ‘x’ symbol, the presiding officer declined to consider it and declared him winner.

The LDF had lost the standing committee chairperson’s post after Ms. Menon voted in favour of the UDF’s no-confidence motion on April 26. This was unexpected since the BJP had abstained from voting on past no-confidence motions, including the one against the Mayor. Ms. Menon had reportedly created the impression that she would be abstaining from voting though she had not accepted the party whip. However, she turned up to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion, following which the BJP district leadership recommended disciplinary action against her. She was also served with a whip last week against voting in the chairperson election.

Dubbing the verdict as “sweet revenge”, Mayor M. Anilkumar said fortune favoured Mr. Sreejith who had initiated many development projects in his division.