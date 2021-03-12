LDF poll conventions to be held

P. Rajeev and Shaji George to kick-start campaign

P. Rajeev and Shaji George, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidates of Ernakulam and Kalamassery respectively, will formally kick-start their campaigns with election conventions on Friday.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will open the convention in the Kalamassery constituency at 4 p.m. and the one in Ernakulam at 5 p.m.

The Ernakulam convention will be held at the Ernakulam Town Hall and the Kalamassery meeting at Chakolas Pavilion Event Centre.

CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan and other LDF leaders will attend.

Meanwhile, the candidates visited prominent personalities in their respective constituencies.

Mr. George met literary critic M.K. Sanoo. CPI(M) leader P.N. Seenulal, Kochi Corporation standing committee chairman P.R. Renish, and book publisher CICC Jayachandran accompanied the candidate. He also met CPI leaders in the district.