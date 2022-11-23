LDF moves no-confidence motion in Kalamassery Municipality

November 23, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) has moved a no-confidence motion in Kalamassery Municipality, where two opposing political fronts are precariously poised to secure power.

According to council sources, the notice has been served and the voting on the no-confidence motion is likely to take place on December 6 or in the first week of December.

There is a lone Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, T.C. Pramod Kumar, whose vote can prove crucial as the LDF now has the support of 21 councillors including United Democratic Front (UDF) rebel K.H. Subair. Mr. Subair is now the education standing committee chairman under the UDF rule in the council and all indications are that he will vote for the Left front.

The municipal council has 42 members with the UDF initially having 21 councillors and the LDF 20. In the voting for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson, the rival political fronts were on an equal footing and the rule of the municipality was decided through casting of votes. Seema Kannan of the Congress was thus elected the chairperson and Salma Aboobacker, vice chairperson.

The arrival of Mr. Subair in the LDF camp takes the Left front’s strength to 21 now and 22 votes are needed for the no-confidence motion to sail through.