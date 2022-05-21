LDF manifesto for Thrikkakara promises development across sectors

Offers infra for start-ups by exploring information superhighway and setting up MSME units

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Saturday released its manifesto for the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency by promising development across various sectors.

The infrastructure assurance include completion of the bridge connecting Thuthiyoor and Eroor, widening of Thammanam-Pullepady Road, Kakkanad-Kothamangalam-Thankalam Road project, and making intervention for the Kakkanad extension of the Kochi metro. Steps will be taken to establish a KSRTC bus station in Kakkanad.

In the industrial sector, the manifesto promises infrastructure facilities for start-ups by exploring the advantages of information superhighway and setting up MSME units. The front has assured a government hospital in Kakkanad with modern facilities. The family health centre at Edappally will be upgraded to a community health centre.

Blaming the Congress-led Thrikkakara Municipality for the poor waste management scenario, the manifesto promises a comprehensive waste treatment project for the civic body. The restoration of Kadambrayar willl be taken up.

In the education sector, the manifesto has assured completion of the modernisation of schools and implementing smart classrooms. To resolve drinking water issues, the water treatment plant at Ambalamedu will be revived.

In the cultural sector, the Vamanamoorthi temple at Thrikkakara will be included in the pilgrim tourism circuit project. Libraries will be also elevated to information centres for government projects.