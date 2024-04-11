GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LDF legislators dub Benny Behanan’s term as MP a complete failure

April 11, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLAs P.V. Sreenijin, E.T. Taison, and V.R. Sunil Kumar, representing Assembly constituencies falling within the Chalakudy Parliament constituency limits, have accused incumbent Congress MP Benny Behanan, who is seeking re-election, of having wasted five years of the constituency’s development and dubbed his term as a complete failure.

Addressing a joint press conference at Angamaly on Thursday, they alleged that even projects launched by the late former LDF MP Innocent came to a grinding halt during Mr. Behanan’s term. He could not launch even a single notable project, while achievements in the tourism, farming, and health sectors made by Innocent were lost.

The MLAs alleged that only ₹8 crore of the allotted ₹20 crore was spent by Mr. Behanan even as he claimed that works were progressing for the remaining funds. Claiming national highway development as his achievement was laugh-worthy. However, not able to complete the construction of service roads even where land was acquired reflected the MP’s failure, the LDF legislators said.

Mr. Behanan, they alleged, could hardly make any progress with regard to the development of railway stations within the constituency, Sabari rail project, and getting halts for trains. The MP was present in the constituency only once in a while. Mr. Behanan failed in drawing up development projects for the constituency in consultation with MLAs.

The construction of the State’s first technology centre that was launched during the term of Innocent came to a halt as the contractor abandoned the work, the MLAs alleged. Mr. Behanan failed in tapping into the potential of the tourism circuit within the constituency. The Athirappally-Kodanad tourism circuit conceived during the term of Innocent was also wasted. The agriculture sector was also neglected, and the proposed nutmeg park did not take off either, the MLAs said.

LDF Chalakudy Parliament constituency chairman K.K. Ashraf and secretary U.P. Joseph were present.

