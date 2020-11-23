LDF hoping for another victory in Elamakkara North

KOCHI

23 November 2020 00:51 IST

NDA, UDF looking forward to first-time win from division

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is anticipating another victory in Elamakkara North, Division 33 of the Kochi Corporation, which they have firmly held for years, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are both hoping for a first-time win from the division.

“It’s a division we have never lost,” said M. Anil Kumar, who is leading the CPI(M) campaign for the elections to the corporation and is a probable candidate for the post of Mayor if votes swing in the LDF’s direction this time. Mr. Kumar is contesting from the division for a second time, having won from Elamakkara North in 2010, and subsequently becoming the chairperson of the works standing committee for two years. For 10 years, from 2000 to 2010, he represented nearby Puthukkalavattam.

For another win, he was banking on the work he did when he represented the division, including constructing a motorable road, two anganwadis, a homoeopathy hospital and a small auditorium, said Mr. Kumar.

The UDF’s candidate from the division, K.V. Antony, said he was counting on dissatisfaction among voters since little was done to improve the area’s waterlogging issue, which had inconvenienced several residents. In 2000, Mr. Antony had contested from Puthukalavattam and lost.

Jeevan Lal Ravi, the BJP candidate from the area, who is contesting for the first time, said that cleaning of the Perandoor canal and Changadampokkuthodu were on the agenda. The BJP had around 978 votes in the division in 2015 and was targeting more in the upcoming polls, he said.