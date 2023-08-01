ADVERTISEMENT

LDF holds massive rally in Kochi in solidarity with people of Manipur

August 01, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve led rally as representative of the State government; participants held black banners and placards holding Central and State governments led by BJP responsible for crisis in Manipur

The Hindu Bureau

LDF supporters with their mouth covered with black cloth participating in a protest march against violence in Manipur in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A massive rally taken out under the aegis of the district committee of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) here on Tuesday evening stood out for its public participation.

The rally started from High Court Junction and ended at Gandhi Square near Rajendra Maidan. Participants had their mouths covered with black cloth and held black banners and placards holding the Central and State governments led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for the crisis in Manipur.

CPI(M) leaders T.M. Thomas Isaac, Minister P. Rajeeve, and writer N.S. Madhavan participating in a protest march against violence in Manipur, in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

“Narendra Modi, do justice to Manipur,” screamed a huge black banner unfurled and held by several persons. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve led the rally as the representative of the State government.

CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan administered an oath in solidarity with the people of Manipur. “Manipur pains the entire country. Even as the entire world was discussing the disaster in Manipur, Narendra Modi who rules the country continues his silence. Modi’s rule is an insult to the country,” said the oath, which pledged to continue the fight for the people of Manipur by upholding humanity.

LDF supporters with their mouth covered with black cloth participate in a protest march against violence in Manipur, in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The participants took the oath holding up lit candles. Writer N.S. Madhavan, MLA Kadannappally Ramachandran, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and CPI district secretary K.M. Dinakaran were among those who participated in the rally.

CONNECT WITH US