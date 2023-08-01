HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LDF holds massive rally in Kochi in solidarity with people of Manipur

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve led rally as representative of the State government; participants held black banners and placards holding Central and State governments led by BJP responsible for crisis in Manipur

August 01, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
LDF supporters with their mouth covered with black cloth participating in a protest march against violence in Manipur in Kochi on Tuesday.

LDF supporters with their mouth covered with black cloth participating in a protest march against violence in Manipur in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A massive rally taken out under the aegis of the district committee of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) here on Tuesday evening stood out for its public participation.

The rally started from High Court Junction and ended at Gandhi Square near Rajendra Maidan. Participants had their mouths covered with black cloth and held black banners and placards holding the Central and State governments led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for the crisis in Manipur.

CPI(M) leaders T.M. Thomas Isaac, Minister P. Rajeeve, and writer N.S. Madhavan participating in a protest march against violence in Manipur, in Kochi on Tuesday.

CPI(M) leaders T.M. Thomas Isaac, Minister P. Rajeeve, and writer N.S. Madhavan participating in a protest march against violence in Manipur, in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

“Narendra Modi, do justice to Manipur,” screamed a huge black banner unfurled and held by several persons. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve led the rally as the representative of the State government.

CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan administered an oath in solidarity with the people of Manipur. “Manipur pains the entire country. Even as the entire world was discussing the disaster in Manipur, Narendra Modi who rules the country continues his silence. Modi’s rule is an insult to the country,” said the oath, which pledged to continue the fight for the people of Manipur by upholding humanity.

LDF supporters with their mouth covered with black cloth participate in a protest march against violence in Manipur, in Kochi on Tuesday.

LDF supporters with their mouth covered with black cloth participate in a protest march against violence in Manipur, in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The participants took the oath holding up lit candles. Writer N.S. Madhavan, MLA Kadannappally Ramachandran, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and CPI district secretary K.M. Dinakaran were among those who participated in the rally.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.