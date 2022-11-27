LDF govt. has declared war on coastal residents, say KRLCA

November 27, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

The attitude of the Left Democratic government in “declaring war on coastal residents and the fishing community is dangerous”, the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Association has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Jude, convenor of the political affairs committee of KRLCA, said in a statement here on Sunday that the government’s intolerance of popular protests is the product of crony capitalism.

The government has followed a defiant attitude towards those protesting in Vizhinjam and those supporting the Vizhinjam project promoter Adani have used the police to foment trouble, alleged Mr. Joseph in his statement.

He also said that the government has done nothing to start the works of a committee that was constituted to study sea erosion. The government that has not even fixed the scope of the study now claims that the demands raised by the protesters had been met.

The government has submitted photographs as part of its affidavit before the court of law to illustrate that work on the Vizhinjam port project was moving ahead without any hindrance. However, if the project work has been hindered both the government and the project promoter Adani are responsible for it, Mr. Joseph claimed and demanded that the losses suffered by Kerala and its fishermen should be made good by the Left Democratic Front and the Vizhinjam project promoter.