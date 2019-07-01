LDF government not curbing freedom of expression, says Minister for Culture

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is not trying to curb freedom of expression, Minister for Culture A.K. Balan has said. He was addressing reporters after visiting veteran communist leader K.R. Gouri here on Sunday.

On the row over an award conferred by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi on a cartoon on former Bishop Franco Mulakkal, Mr. Balan said that some people were trying to send the wrong message on the issue.

“We have previously given award to a cartoon depicting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a particular way. The Chief Minister himself handed over the award to the journalist. This shows that we are not interested in curtailing the freedom of expression,” he said.

The Minister said that the government had requested the Akademi to review the award following the perception that the cartoon hurt religious sentiments of a section of the society. “The government has a right to intervene in the affairs of all government institutions. But, we are not using that power. We want all these institutions to function independently,” Mr. Balan said.