LDF gets support from an Independent

Kochi

20 December 2020 01:26 IST

74-member Kochi Corporation Council to be sworn in on Monday

With another Independent candidate offering support to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Kochi Corporation, the front will have the backing of 36 councillors in the 74-member council that will be sworn in on Monday.

J. Sanilmon, who contested independently from Panayapilly and won by a margin of 162 votes, promised support to the LDF on Saturday. “Considering that the LDF had won 34 seats and the UDF only 31, I decided to back the front that was more likely to ensure stable governance at the corporation,” he said.

Mr. Sanilmon had been the Cherlai mandalam president of the Youth Congress and was contesting the election for the first time.

Of the other Independent candidates who won, T.K. Ashraf, a former IUML councillor, had earlier promised support to the LDF, whereas K.P. Antony, an LDF rebel who won from the Manassery division, has decided not to support either of the two fronts. “Having contested and won as an Independent candidate, I chose not to align myself with either of the fronts,” said Mr. Antony.

Both the LDF and the UDF have lobbied to garner the support of the Independent candidates who managed to bag seats this time, since the two fronts fell short of the simple majority of 38 seats in the corporation council. With the LDF securing the backing of two Independent candidates, the front is set to return to power in the council.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) district leadership maintained that discussions on the posts of standing committee chairpersons and Deputy Mayor are yet to begin and decisions would be taken only after the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Monday.