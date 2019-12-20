LDF gets majority in corpn. town planning committee

In a blow to the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Kochi Corporation, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate O.P. Sunil was elected member of the Town Planning Standing Committee on Thursday. Mr. Sunil won by two votes after two UDF councillors defied their party whip.

With the win, the LDF stands a good chance to gain control over the Town Planning Standing Committee, where it has a majority now.

Of the 68 valid votes, Mr. Sunil bagged 35 votes with the remaining 33 going to Congress councillor Delina Pinheiro. Two councillors, one each from the LDF and UDF, were not present, the two BJP councillors abstained from voting, and one Congress councillor’s vote was deemed invalid.

UDF-backed Independent councillor Geetha Prabhakaran and Congress councillor Josemary defected from the party line to vote for Mr. Sunil, while councillor Jalajamani was absent.

Notices issued

“Show cause notices have been sent to the three councillors,” said T.J. Vinod, District Congress Committee president. “David Parambithara, whose vote was invalid, will be asked to step down from the position of the Congress block president,” he said.

Ms. Josemary and Ms. Prabhakaran had said earlier that they would withdraw support to the UDF if Soumini Jain was removed from the Mayor’s post.

UDF councillor Joseph P.J., being the sole nominee for the vacancy in Tax Appeals Standing Committee, was elected unopposed.

The positions fell vacant when Town Planning Standing Committee chairperson Shiny Mathew and Tax Appeals Committee chairperson K.V.P. Krishnakumar resigned as per the Congress diktat.

The LDF currently helms two of the civic body’s standing committees.

Since the chairperson’s position in the Town Planning Standing Committee is reserved for a woman, CPI (M) councillor Sunila Selvan, the only woman in the nine-member committee, is likely to take the post.

A slew of elections are lined up for the next few weeks with a rejig of standing committee members and four out of eight chairperson posts lying vacant.