LDF files complaint against fake video on its candidate in Thrikkakara

May 26, 2022 18:33 IST

Case registered against two persons

Dr. Daya Pascal, wife of Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Dr. Jo Joseph, has come down on the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP for the alleged circulation of a fake video on her husband. She said such “cheap tactics emerged as the Opposition parties lacked courage to hold a healthy debate in the run-up to the byelection in Thrikkakara.

Her reaction on Thursday came shortly after the LDF filed a complaint before the State Police Chief and the State Election Commissioner alleging that a fake video portraying Dr. Joseph in poor light was being circulated on social media.

LDF election committee secretary M. Swaraj had alleged that both the Congress and the BJP were behind the video. A case has been registered against two persons at the Thrikkakara police station.

Dr. Daya blamed political opponents for unleashing a vicious campaign on social media against her husband and family. Those involved in such acts should realise how it impacts us personally, she said. On whether a police complaint had been filed against those involved, she said the LDF had initiated necessary legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas denied the charge that the video was shared from the social media handle of some UDF leaders.