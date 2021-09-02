LDF councillors stage sit-in in front of Thrikkakara municipal chief’s office

KOCHI

02 September 2021 20:58 IST

They reiterate demand for Ajitha Thankappan’s resignation

Members of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Thrikkakara municipal council have reiterated their demand that chairperson Ajitha Thankappan should step down from her position. There have been allegations that she and the ruling council paid ₹10,000 each to the 43 municipal councillors as part of Onam celebrations.

A group of LDF councillors staged a sit-in protest in front of the office of the municipal chairperson on Thursday demanding that she should step down. “We will continue the protest until she steps down,” said Opposition leader and CPI(M) member M.K. Chandrababu.

He said it was obvious that the chairperson had paid the money to the councillors. However, an inquiry by the Ernakulam district Congress party leadership had given Ms. Thankappan a clean chit. The party leadership said the allegations were politically motivated and there was no substance in them.

The Ernakulam unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has submitted a report on the issue to the Vigilance Directorate in Thiruvananthapuram. It is learnt that the investigations had looked into CCTV footages to collect evidence. Any further action will be initiated by the Vigilance Directorate.

The Thrikkakara municipal premises was witness to high drama on Wednesday as a group of LDF councillors tried to prevent the chairperson from entering her chamber. A big posse of police personnel was engaged in providing protection to the chairperson as well as to prevent any law and order problem. The protesting LDF councillors were forcefully removed by the police. The chairperson’s chamber was sealed on Monday by the municipal secretary as the chamber was under the scrutiny of the VACB.