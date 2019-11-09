LDF councillors reiterate demand for Mayor’s resignation

LDF councillors reiterated their demand for Mayor Soumini Jain’s resignation at the Kochi Corporation council meeting on Friday.

The meeting dissolved into sloganeering that pointed fingers at the Mayor for the severe waterlogging in the city and delay in implementing the e-governance scheme.

LDF leader K.J. Antony said no concrete decision had been taken to address waterlogging despite the possibility of rain till December. Several councillors complained about the severe waterlogging that brought the city to a standstill on October 21. “Drains and canals where waste and silt are deposited have still not been cleaned up, and the monsoon is not an excuse to postpone road repairs,” said Palarivattom councillor V.K. Minimol. In Cherlai, water entered homes like never before, said councillor Shyamala S. Prabhu. Water from the poorly maintained Rameswaram-Kalvathy canal entered several houses in the area, keeping residents away for hours, said Jayanthy Premnath, Panayappily councillor.

LDF councillors refused to accept the Mayor’s statement that rainfall on the day was unusually heavy.

V.P. Chandran, LDF councillor from Chambakkara, alleged that the problems facing the public were repeatedly drowned out by political drama. Though Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was awarded the contract for implementing the e-governance scheme in 2011 and the corporation had spent ₹4.94 crore on it, services under the scheme were still unavailable despite the company claiming to have completed a few modules, he said. Applying for birth and death certificates and passports continues to be an ordeal.

Councillor Benedict Fernandes alleged that an incompetent IT official was reinstated to look into the scheme, and that the Mayor was responsible for its non-implementation. LDF councillors also sought an inquiry into the files pertaining to the scheme.

Councillors demanded that canals in West Kochi like Kalvathy canal and Pallichalthodu be included in the plan of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to rejuvenate five canals in collaboration with a Dutch agency.