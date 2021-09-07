LDF consolidates its position in Kochi Corporation council

Front gains simple majority after Mary Calista Prakashan of Congress shifts loyalty to CPI(M)

The Congress suffered a major jolt in the Kochi Corporation in Kerala after a rebel councillor dumped the party and pledged her support for the CPI(M)-led LDF regime.

With the shifting of loyalty by Mary Calista Prakasan, who represents the Mundamveli division, the civic administration led by the CPI(M)’s M. Anilkumar is seated firmly in the saddle. The support of the Congress rebel has also helped the LDF consolidate its position in the council. The newfound backing also saw the front gain a simple majority in the 74-member council.

The LDF now enjoys the support of 37 members even as the Congress-led UDF has been reduced to 31 seats.

The BJP has five representatives in the council. The Gandhi Nagar seat remains vacant following the death of the CPI(M)’s K.K. Sivan.

It was a tiff between local Congress workers and the councillor and organisational issues that culminated in the rebel member moving over to the rival camp. Seizing the opportunity, the LDF welcomed her to the fold.

The councillor has decided to support the LDF unconditionally, said K.J. Prakasan, husband of Ms. Calista, and former councillor.

Mr. Prakasan, who was elected to the council three times consecutively, alleged that the Congress leadership had adopted a hostile stand towards Ms. Calista, as she had earlier offered her support to former Mayor Soumini Jain when the party leadership had tried to dislodge her.

The councillor and her husband, it is learnt, will shortly join the CPI(M). She was welcomed to the party by Benedict Fernandez, the parliamentary party secretary of the CPI(M) in the council.

Meanwhile, there are indications that one more Independent candidate will move over to the LDF camp soon.

The LDF enjoys the support of most councillors in the corporation council, and it is growing in strength, said Mr. Fernandez.