LDF completes seat-sharing talks in Angamaly Municipality

UDF begins final round of parleys with alliance partners

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has gone a step ahead of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the seat-sharing talks for the election to the Angamaly Municipality.

The UDF began its final round of parleys with its alliance partners on Wednesday. A decision is expected soon, according to representatives of the mandalam committee. The LDF, which ruled the council with a comfortable majority, expects a keen contest in all the 30 wards. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will field its candidates in 21 wards. Its alliance partners, including the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Janata Dal (S), will have its candidates in three and five wards respectively while the new entrant, Kerala Congress (M), will contest in one ward.

The CPI(M) had won 16 seats in the previous election while the corresponding figures for Janata Dal (S) and CPI were two and one respectively. The CPI(M) made a few electoral adjustments this time to accommodate its alliance partners. It has decided to exchange two wards with CPI and Janata Dal(S).

Stakes remain high for the UDF as it has to stay clear of group rivalry and eliminate chances of rebel threat to wrest control over the municipality. It had won only nine seats in the previous election.

The P.J. Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress (M) has asked for two seats. A decision on whether to field sitting councillors will be taken by the District Congress Committee.

Independents

The presence of Independent candidates is almost certain in this election. Two Independent candidates had won the election held for wards 18 and 23 last time.

Bharatiya Janata Party mandalam committee leaders said that they had declared candidates in 15 wards.

Discussions for the remaining wards were almost over. The final list of candidates would be announced soon, they said.

The campaign is expected to gather momentum by Thursday when candidates start filing their nominations.