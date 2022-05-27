LDF challenges Congress to expel workers in fake video case

Video was not circulated through Congress’ official handles, says Satheesan

Video was not circulated through Congress’ official handles, says Satheesan

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday asked whether the Congress leadership would expel two of its workers arrested for circulating a fake video showing LDF candidate Jo Joseph in poor light.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve alleged that a cyber wing enjoying the blessings of the Congress leadership was behind such cheap tactics. The United Democratic Front (UDF) is indulging in fake campaigns to tarnish the LDF candidate’s image, he said.

M. Swaraj, the secretary of LDF’s election campaign committee for the Thrikkakara byelection, asked whether the Congress would expel the two persons held for sharing the fake video.

Responding to the allegations, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan demanded action against those who created and uploaded the video in social media. “Is the CPI(M) ready for such a probe? The truth will be exposed if an inquiry is held against those who uploaded the video,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that the video has not been circulated through any of the official handles of the party. “Will the police act against the CPI(M) leaders, who continue to indulge in sharing fake videos against people like me and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy?” he asked.