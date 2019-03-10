LDF campaign kicks off in Ernakulam

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections kicked off on Saturday with candidate P. Rajeeve calling on his former teachers M.K. Sanoo and M. Leelavathi to seek their blessings. Later, Mr. Rajeeve set off to attend a slew of programmes in the city.

He participated in the State-level meeting of the Bank Retirees’ Forum and a meeting of the Kerala Librarians’ Association later in the day. The LDF campaign had a colourful start in the afternoon as hundreds of activists joined a procession carrying Mr. Rajeeve’s posters and seeking votes in the first such initiative in the city.

The procession started from the Ernakulam Town Hall to the accompaniment of the traditional ‘chendavadyam’.