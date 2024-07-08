Laying of pipelines for Edakochi STP project remains suspended

Monsoon showers have played spoilsport with the ₹18.6-crore sewage treatment plant project of the Kochi Corporation in Edakochi.

The laying of pipelines for the project, which has missed several deadlines, has been suspended following the onset of monsoon. A few instances of compound walls caving in following the trenching for laying pipelines were reported in the area, leading to public resentment and additional financial burden to the contractor who is executing the work. Hence, it has been decided to put the work on hold till weather conditions improve, according to the civic authorities.

Of the 20-km-long network of major pipelines that has to be developed, pipes could be laid at a distance of only 3.25 km. Besides the major pipelines, pipes connecting the nearly 2,200 individual houses in the Edakochi Division of the Kochi Corporation where the project is being implemented with the main lines need to be laid. The civic body is faced with the uphill task of completing the pipe-laying works within five months, as it has to complete the project by then and submit a fund utilisation certificate to the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) authorities, which funded the project, pointed out civic authorities.

Though the laying of pipes would miss the deadline, work on the treatment plant could be completed on time. The civil works of the project were progressing, officials of the civic body said.

The project was conceived as part of efforts to set up decentralised sewage treatment plants in the city.

