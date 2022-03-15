Laying of pipelines for city gas yet to begin in city

Company waiting for sanction letter from Kochi Corpn to begin work

City gas company authorities are waiting for the sanction letter from the Kochi Corporation to begin the laying of pipelines in the city divisions.

The natural gas distribution project undertaken by the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture company of the Indian Oil Corporation and Adani Gas Ltd, has been delayed by over five years in the city.

According to company officials, a bank guarantee of ₹5 crore and supervisory charges of ₹85 lakh were given to the Kochi Corporation in the first week of February. The payment was made after obtaining the demand note from the local body. Once the sanction letter is obtained, the laying of pipelines for the six wards of the corporation will begin, said a company official.

Natural gas will be supplied to domestic and commercial consumers in the Kunnumpuram, Vennala, Palarivattom, Thammanam, Chakkaraparambu, and Ponnurunni East divisions, which are located on the flanks of the National Highway.

The six divisions were selected for rolling out the service in the first phase as the steel grid for the supply was laid along the route.

It will take one month after obtaining the sanction letters to begin the laying of pipelines. The work has started in 11 wards of Kalamassery municipality and 18 wards of Thrikkakara municipality, the company official said.

In Maradu municipality, the bank guarantee and other formalities would be completed by March 30 and the sanction letter was expected before March 31. Here, the trenching of the roads and laying of supply lines were expected to begin by April 15, the official said.

In Kochi Corporation, the firm expects around 12,000 consumers from the six divisions to take the gas connections whereas they hope to get 6,000 consumers from the 13 wards of Maradu municipality where the project will be rolled out. As many as 13,000 consumers are expected in the initial phase from Thrikkakara and 6,000 from Kalamassery, the official said.