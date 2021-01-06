Laying of pipelines for city gas project to begin soon

Mayor convenes meeting with representatives of Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Ltd.

The laying of pipelines for the city gas project will begin shortly in the city.

The decision to begin the much-delayed work was taken at a meeting convened by Mayor M. Anilkumar with the representatives of Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited in Kochi on Tuesday.

The laying of the pipeline had been long overdue in the city. Disputes regarding trenching of roads and its restoration had delayed the project considerably.

Residents of 18 divisions in the city will benefit from the project, which aims to supply natural gas at subsidised rates.

In the first phase, city divisions that are located on the flanks of Kundannoor-Aluva road stretch through which the main supply line has been laid will benefit. Residents of areas such as Vyttila, Palarivattom, Padivattom, Ponnurunni, Kaloor, Karanakodam and Kunnumpuram in the city would benefit from the project, said Mr. Anilkumar. The trenching of roads would be completed before June, when the south-west monsoon hits the city, said a communication issued by the civic administration.

A meeting of civic representatives of the 18 divisions that would be benefited from the scheme and officials will be convened on January 18 to discuss the project. Steps for the timely completion of the work would be taken and a work schedule prepared, he said.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, Antony Kureethara, the UDF leader in the council, Ajay Pillai, the deputy general manager of the company and deputy Manager S. Varun, and civic officials attended the meeting.