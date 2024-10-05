Laying of boundary stones to widen Thammanam-Pullapady Road likely to be completed on October 5

Laying of boundary stones for the over 30-year-old project to widen the Thammanam-Pullepady Road into a four-lane corridor as per the revised alignment and to extend it to M.G. Road and NH 66 bypass, is set to conclude on Saturday.

The alignment for the 3.70-km corridor was slightly altered at Thammanam Junction and near the Jewish Cemetery to ensure a straight road in keeping with Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) norms and steer clear of the cemetery. But the Revenue department has not yet handed over the corridor to the Public Works department (PWD), despite it being critical to take possession of acquired plots to commence the road’s widening and extension, it is learnt.

The PWD had in 2021 entrusted the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) with the task of developing the road by widening it to 22-m width, following which the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had sanctioned ₹93.89 crore in 2022 to acquire more land to widen the road. Ever since the road-widening process began over three decades ago, 84 landowners had surrendered 163 ares of land free of cost, while 54 ares were acquired from 45 landowners by the Kochi Corporation which developed the existing largely narrow corridor. There would be clarity on the quantum of land that ought to be acquired afresh, once the laying of boundary stones is completed.

An estimated over ₹200 crore is needed to compensate landowners. The pace of the widening and extension of the road corridor that would considerably augment east-west connectivity in Kochi would depend on, among other factors, the deployment of adequate number of surveyors to complete the land-acquisition process as soon as possible. Land would also be acquired to widen bridges at Karanakodam and Pullepady, official sources said.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said the delay being encountered in handing over the road to the PWD would have minimal impact since the DPR was ready to widen and extend the road, and the laying of boundary stones was nearing completion, while the KIIFB had sanctioned ₹93.89 crore for its land acquisition. “The social-impact assessment (SIA) process too has begun. The publication of 4(1) notification is the next in line, while concerns regarding the road’s alignment will be redressed through discussions,” he added.

Responding to concerns over the delay in handing over the road to the PWD, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said that the process was on and that the Revenue department was sending answers to queries in this regard. Moreover, the alignment was almost final and the road project would be executed as soon as possible, he added.