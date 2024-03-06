ADVERTISEMENT

Lay people’s group stages protest outside bishop’s house

March 06, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of faithful of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly protested in the city on Tuesday against the ‘failure’ of archdiocesan administrator Bosco Puthur to address their demands for action against ‘rebel priests’. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

A group of faithful of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly held a demonstration outside the bishop’s house and St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in the city on Tuesday protesting against what they called the “failure” of archdiocesan administrator Bosco Puthur to address their demands for action against “rebel priests” in the archdiocese and the beginning of the Synod-prescribed mass in the archdiocese.

According to a spokesman of the protesters, eight demands had been placed before the archdiocesan administrator. He had promised that answers to their demands would be provided within a fortnight. However, even weeks after the promise was made, the archdiocesan administration had not bothered to answer the faithful, he said. According to the spokesman, 1,000 people participated in the demonstration outside the bishop’s house on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the group opposed to the Synod mass claimed that vigilance forums had been formed in all parishes in the archdiocese. Such forums were formed to combat instances of “violence” and “divisiveness” in different parishes in the archdiocese, claimed Riju Kanjookkaran, spokesman for Almaya Munnettam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US