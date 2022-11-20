Lay people vow not to allow unified Mass

November 20, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Almaya Munnettam, an organisation of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has vowed not to allow the unified Mass system being imposed on the Ernakulam Cathedral Basilica and the minor seminary. The move to impose the unified Mass on the institutions would be resisted even at the cost of their lives, said a statement from the lay people’s group here on Sunday.

The statement claimed that an official letter had been issued to the basilica and minor seminary authorities to start offering the Mass as per the Synod decision from November 27. In the light of the letter on unified Mass system, a group of lay people met the vicar of the Cathedral Basilica after the Sunday Mass. The group informed the vicar that the Synod Mass would not be allowed at the basilica.

The group also said that only fully congregation facing mass would be allowed in the minor seminary, where students were being trained to be priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The lay group also threatened to lay siege to the minor seminary and the Cathedral Basilica if the decision on unified mass system was imposed. 

The statement issued by Almaya Munnettam and like-minded groups said there was a tendency to impose certain decisions on the faithful. A meeting of the lay people’s representatives, held at the minor seminary in Kakkanad, was also attended by the coordination committee of various lay people’s groups that included People of God, KCYM, CLC, and CML, said the communication.

