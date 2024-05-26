Lay group warns of serious consequences if unified Mass is not implemented by July 3

A group of lay people under the banner of Mar Thoma Nasrani Sangham (Association of St. Thomas Christians) have claimed there will be serious consequences if the unified Mass system is not implemented by July 3. The decision to have a unified Mass liturgy in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly was taken by the synod of bishops. But it has not been implemented after considerable delay for various reasons.

Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil and synod members must end their “double game”, and the attempt to side with two opposing groups simultaneously must end, said Regi Elamatha, president, and Xavier Madavana, secretary of the central committee of the Sangham, on May 25 (Saturday).

The synod and the Major Archbishop have publicly declared that they were with the Vatican on the issue of unified Mass. At the same time, the major archbishop and the synod have not implemented the decision of the Vatican and were playing a double game, the group alleged.

“Since the faithful are in no position to join the unified Mass celebration, arrangements should be made to facilitate them to attend the synod Mass, the group said.” The synod could also arrange online Mass to allow the faithful to participate in the unified Mass, they added.

The group demanded disciplinary action against priests, who abused the sacrament of the Holy Mass on December 22 and 23 inside the St. Mary’s Basilica here. The church hierarchy should also prevent rebel activities being carried out through publications like Sathyadeepam, the group said.

Meanwhile, the lay people’s group in support of full people-facing Mass appealed to the major archbishop, who returned from Rome on Saturday, to stick to his promise for a reconciliatory approach to the Mass liturgy issue.

Riju Kanjookkaran of Alamaya Munnettam, claimed that the Major Archbishop’s contention that as many as 34 dioceses had accepted the unified synod Mass was false. He alleged that the decision on the unified Mass was “imposed” unilaterally on several dioceses.

The group also said it expected further proceedings on the issue would be in keeping with the words of the Pope, who had called for unity in the Church.

