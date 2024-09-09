Lay group not to withdraw cases against Mass banned by Synod  

The petitions pending in courts against the Mass banned by the Church authorities will not be withdrawn unless the Synod-prescribed unified Mass is started in all churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, said a lay group calling itself Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi (unified forum for protection of the Church).

The decision not to withdraw court cases was expressed by office-bearers of forane churches in the archdiocese and leaders of the Samithi, said Mathai Muthirenthi, chairman of the Samithi, here in a press release.

The lay community does not trust the promise of the “rebel group” and apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur that if the cases were withdrawn, unified Mass would be said in all churches of the archdiocese.

The Samithi also alleged that the rebel group was now working to withdraw the cases sensing that the court orders would be in favour of the decisions of the official Church hierarchy. Parishioners in 62 churches have gone before the court to implement the unified Mass as per the synod decision. The lay group also said that the Samithi had rejected the truce between the apostolic administrator and the rebel group on the issue of Mass liturgy.

