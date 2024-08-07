GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lay group demands ouster of eight bishops from August 18 synod session 

Published - August 07, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, under the aegis of Athiroopatha Vishwasi Koottaima (Archdiocesan Believers’ Forum), have demanded that bishops Joseph Pamplany, Bosco Puthur, Sebastian Edyanthrath, Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, Jose Chittooparambil, Ephrem Narikulam, Jose Puthenveettil, and Sebastian Vaniyapurakkal be ousted from the synod of the Church being held on August 18. 

Bishop Puthur advises priests to be faithful to directive on unified Mass

They have “worked like Judas” to sabotage the decision of the synod to implement the unified Mass, said Believers’ Forum convener M.P. George here on Wednesday.

The forum also demanded that the decisions of the synod be boldly carried out, and if not, Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil step down from his position. The forum leaders reiterated that the unified Mass should be implemented in all churches, and that lay representation was a must in the synod.

Members of the Believers’ Forum will hold a rally declaring the adoption of the unified Mass in the archdiocese on August 15. The rally will begin from Koratty in Thrissur and Cherthala in Alappuzha district and reach the St. Mary’s Basilica here.

The forum members will stage a protest on August 18 in front of St. Thomas’ Mount, Kakkanad, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church where a synod session would be held on the day, said Mr. George.

The forum issued a threat that the bishops would not be allowed to go out of the church headquarters after the synod on August 18 if the decisions of the synod to implement the unified Mass is not implemented in all the churches and parishes under the archdiocese. The forum also demanded that action be taken against priests, who celebrated the Mass in a ‘scandalous manner.’

Related Topics

Kochi / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.