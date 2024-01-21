Lay forum, priests claim synod circular not read out in majority of churches

January 21, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

A forum of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church claimed here on Sunday that the vast majority of the faithful and priests refused to read a combined circular from 49 bishops to adopt unified mass in tune with an order from Pope Francis early December 2023.

Almaya Munnettam spokesperson Riju Kanjookkaran said in a statement, “The circular was fully rejected by the faithful. Only ten of the 328 churches saw the circular being read out during the Sunday mass.”

The bishops’ circular was not read out in 318 churches and other institutions where masses were celebrated, he added as he accused the “Chaldean lobby” of trying to create unrest in the archdiocese with the support of former apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath.

Convenor of the lay forum Jemi Augustine claimed efforts to disrupt mass celebration in the Kizhakkambalam forane were foiled. The bishops’ circular was read out in churches at Kokkunnu, Manjapra, Thannipuzha, Thoppil, University, Fort Kochi, Thiruvankulam, Uzhuva, Maruthorvattom and Malayattoor. The synod mass was celebrated only in five of the 328 churches on Sunday, the forum claimed.

A meeting of the forum of priests Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi (Forum for Protection of Archdiocese) had resolved on Saturday that the bishops’ circular would not be read out in churches on Sunday. The decision to impose the synod mass was taken after “misleading the Pope and in violation of the laid down procedures”, claimed priests’ forum spokesman Fr. Jose Vailikodath.