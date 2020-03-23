Lawyers to abstain from courts

The nearly 4,000 lawyers of the Ernakulam Bar Association have decided to abstain from courts from Tuesday considering the health risks posed by COVID-19.

The decision was taken by the Ernakulam Bar Association on Sunday. The office of the association and the canteen will also remain closed from Tuesday. The association has also requested its members to close down their offices to prevent the public from coming into contact with them.

Though the health risks involved in courts functioning and lawyers appearing were highlighted, the State government or the Bar Council of Kerala did not pay attention to them. The decision to abstain from court is also an act of protest against the attitude of the authorities, said P.T. Jose, president of the association.

On the possibility of courts passing ex-parte orders in the absence of lawyers, Mr. Jose hoped that the judiciary would adopt a lenient view towards lawyers and litigants considering the extraordinary situation prevailing in the State. The association held discussions with judicial officers before taking the decision, he said.