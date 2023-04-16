Lawyers criticise move to provide free legal aid for train arson accused

April 16, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - KOCHI

A section of Kerala lawyers has opposed free legal aid extended to Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Kozhikode train arson case.

P. Peethambaran, the Chief Legal Defence Counsel engaged by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, had moved the bail application for the accused to a Kozhikode court.

Opposing the engagement of the defence counsel for Mr. Saifi, the left-leaning All India Lawyers Union urged the authority to review the decision. The decision to engage a counsel for an accused in a heinous crime even before the police completed the primary stages of the investigation was shocking. The terror act committed by the accused had shocked the social conscience, said C. P. Pramod, the State secretary of the Union.

Saifi, who is in police custody, has been accused of dousing fellow passengers with petrol and setting them on fire aboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on April 2.

The authority, alleged Mr. Pramod, rushed to offer legal aid even before the accused completed the first remand period. The authority should have decided whether the accused was eligible for free legal aid, he said.

However, Mr. Peethambaran, said he would continue to defend Mr. Saifi on April 18 when his bail plea comes up for hearing.

K.T. Nisar Ahammed, the member secretary of the authority, said any person in police custody had the legal right to avail himself or herself of the service of a lawyer. If the accused was unable to engage a lawyer, the authority had the legal and Constitutional obligation to provide free legal aid, he said.

Legal aid was offered to Mr. Saifi after the police informed the authority that he was not represented by a lawyer. He would continue to get the support of the defence counsel till he engaged a private lawyer, he said.

Under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel Scheme, any suspect in a case, whom the police might summon for interrogation, shall get free legal support. Those in police custody and the arrested persons were also eligible for free legal aid, said Mr. Ahammed.

Pointing out that the State had shelled out around crores for defending Ajmal Kasab, the key accused in the Mumbai terror attack case, Mr. Ahammed said the authority would continue to provide all the needy persons, irrespective of the nature of the crime alleged to have been committed by them, free legal aid.