Lawyers appear before HC in contempt of court case

December 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 29 lawyers from the Kottayam Bar appeared in person before a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court in a criminal contempt of court case initiated suo motu in the wake of their using abusive language and shouting against the Kottayam Chief Judicial Magistrate Viveeja Sethumohan. When the case came up for hearing, the Bench led by Justice Anil K. Narendran asked the lawyers to file affidavits in response to the contempt of court case. The lawyers allegedly hurled abuse at the magistrate during a protest against registration of an FIR against a lawyer for producing a tax receipt to obtain bail for his client. The court posted the case for further hearing on January 10.

Top News Today

