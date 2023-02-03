Lawyer moves High Court against registration of case

February 03, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - KOCHI

High Court Lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor, against whom the police have registered a criminal case following allegations of collecting money on the pretext of bribing High Court judges, on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash all further proceedings in the case.

He said in his petition that the allegations against him had no basis either in law or in fact. The crime was registered based on mere hearsay. In fact, it was at the time of election to the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association that a group of three or four lawyers had submitted a false complaint to the Registrar General who had asked the State Police Chief to investigate the matter. However, no concrete evidence was brought out to implicate the petitioner in any offences during preliminary investigation.

However, owing to the unwarranted involvement of media persons and a group of lawyers who harboured personal enmity towards him, a crime was registered alleging offences under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he alleged. The first information report (FIR) did not contain any evidence to attract the sections.

No cognizable evidence had been prima facie made out against the petitioner for investigating the matter. It came under the rarest of the rare case in which the petitioner was falsely implicated by a group of lawyers and the police. If the entire proceedings were allowed to continue, the entire career of the petitioner would be completely spoiled, he added.

The petitioner also sought an interim stay on the proceedings.