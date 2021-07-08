Lawyer in dock for social media post against inspirational cop

KOCHI

08 July 2021 23:53 IST

The Central police have registered a case against the High Court lawyer Sangeetha Lakshmana for her allegedly derogatory social media post against policewoman Anie Siva.

Ms. Lakshmana had a few days ago, made a Facebook post shortly after Ms. Siva assumed charge as the sub inspector of the Central police. The post, which was seemingly a personal attack against the cop, had created quite a flutter on the social media.

The episode attracted considerable attention, coming as it did close on the heels of the Ms. Siva hogging the national limelight for turning her life from being an abandoned 18-year-old single mother of a toddler into a police officer. Ms. Siva’s initial posting at the Varkala police station had a cinematic feel to it as it is the same place where she had once sold ice cream and lemonade to survive as a single mother, shortly after being abandoned both by her husband and her paternal family.

“We have registered a case against the lawyer on Ms. Siva’s petition. We have invoked charges under the IT Act, IPC Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and relevant section of the Kerala Police Act,” said Central police sources.

Though originally from Kanjiramkulam in Thiruvananthapuram district, the Central station was not alien to her as she had spent over seven months of her ten-and-a-half months of her probationary period there.