Lawyer complaints against Crime Branch

‘Leaking’ of lawyer-client communication in actor rape case

A lawyer has moved the special court here trying the actor assault case seeking action against Crime Branch officers for allegedly leaking the privileged communication between lawyers of actor Dileep in the case and some of their clients to the media.

V. Sethunath, the lawyer, had also approached the Bar Council of Kerala with a similar complaint.

The lawyer complained that the police obtained the privileged communication between the lawyer and the clients by playing fraud using external devices in the lawyer’s office.

The privileged communication, which was obtained as part of investigation into the case, was revealed to the media and the public to demoralise a Senior Advocate and other lawyers. The police also conducted an investigation on the facts revealed through the communication, noted the complaint which was filed at the CBI Special Court 3. Incidentally, the Special Judge considering the actor rape case is also the presiding offer of the CBI court.

The leaking of privileged communication and its airing in the media have led to a situation where the public is ridiculing the lawyers. No authority can question and conduct an inquiry into the privileged communication between clients and advocates. The police went even further to question the witness to conduct an inquiry about the privileged communication. No courts or authorities can conduct an inquiry regarding the privileged communication, which is protected by the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the petitioner pointed out.

Survivor submits documents

Meanwhile, the survivor in the actor rape case has provided the Bar Council a CD containing the reported conversations of the lawyer, which was aired by some TV channels. The CD would be shared with the lawyers for seeking their explanation, said K.N. Anilkumar, chairman of the council. The lawyers were yet to furnish their reply to the complaint filed by the survivor, he said.