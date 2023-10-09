Lawyer, builder booked on charge of cheating, forgery in Kochi

October 09, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a lawyer and a builder for alleged cheating and forgery, thus depriving a customer of the money he had paid for an apartment, which was never delivered.

Parvathy S. Krishnan, a lawyer, and Nishad N.P., the managing director of a prominent builder, have been arraigned as the first and the second accused respectively. The case was registered after Joseph Velivil of Ernakulam petitioned the Deputy Commissioner (Kochi City) after his initial complaint with the Kalamassery police reportedly did not evoke an immediate response.

The accused have been charged under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the first information report, the second accused failed to deliver the apartment despite collecting ₹25.60 lakh from the petitioner as per an agreement dated July 3, 2015. When the apartment was not delivered as per the agreement, the petitioner approached the Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in 2018.

“The Commission passed a judgment in my favour in January 2019, asking the builder to deposit ₹25.60 lakh with an interest of 10% plus ₹25,000 towards litigation. When it was not complied with, I moved an execution petition,” said Mr. Velivil.

The petitioner engaged the first accused in 2020 to get an order for the attachment of the builder’s property if the money was not deposited. “However, the lawyer convinced me that the builder would deposit the amount in a phased manner. Subsequently, she sent to my son’s mobile number 13 receipts collectively accounting for ₹25.30 lakh, claimed to have been deposited by the builder between 2021 and 2023,” said Mr. Velivil.

When the petitioner sought to get the funds released, the lawyer allegedly told him that it was possible only after the full amount was deposited. Turning suspicious, the petitioner checked with other lawyers, who told him that there was no such provision.

“So, we approached the Commission on August 10 with the receipts of the amount claimed to have been deposited in the Treasury only to be told that they were forged. We filed a Right to Information application to get an official confirmation of it, which we received later that month,” said Mr. Velivil.

He claimed that if not for the alleged connivance of the lawyer and the builder he would have been eligible for ₹41 lakh at present.