Lawyer booked on forgery charge in Kochi

October 09, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Fort Kochi police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a lawyer, among other things, for allegedly forging documents, including that of a Kerala High Court judgment, with the intention of cheating.

The accused is Parvathy S. Krishnan of Ernakulam. She was accused of cheating Judeson P.J. by convincing him that 11.30 cents of his land at Palarivattom categorised as ‘nilam’ in village documents could be converted into ‘pucca land’ on payment of a fee of ₹75,000. She reportedly got ₹40,000 transferred to her account.

She then claimed that processing was under way at the Revenue Divisional Officer’s office and even sent the petitioner reference letters and notices with the signature of the RDO and a High Court judgment, which turned out to be fake, said the FIR.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar case of cheating and forgery has been registered against her at the Kalamassery police station on a petition accusing her of conniving with a builder against the petitioner who had engaged her to fight his case in the Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The Fort Kochi police have invoked Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.