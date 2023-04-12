ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence says his son’s decision to join BJP too drew much criticism

April 12, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Senior CPI(M) leader M.M. Lawrence on Tuesday said that his son’s decision to join the BJP had drawn as much criticism as senior Congress leader A.K. Antony’s son’s recent decision to shift loyalties to the saffron party unlike what some have argued.

Mr. Lawrence’s son M.L. Abraham, also known as Aby, had joined the BJP some time ago like Anil Antony did recently. In a statement issued here, Mr. Lawrence said his son’s decision was severely criticised by almost all in the family so as those in the CPI(M).

“Later, Aby met me and confessed that he had made a mistake, and that he was misled into that decision. He said he had no affinity either to the ideology or programme of that party. He also told me that he was snapping all his links with that party,” Mr. Lawrence said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics and response to society and social issues come under the realm of personal freedom. Socio-political positions are borne out of personal the perceptions of each person. Heritage plays little role in that.

Mr. Lawrence observed that Mr. Antony himself had criticised his son’s decision, which was a good thing. Anil Antony may yet realise his folly and leave the BJP. The BJP and the Sangh Parivar were dividing society and nation and driving it along a dangerous path, he observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US