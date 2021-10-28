Law students complain of out of syllabus questions in re-exam too

KOCHI

Test held in January for the same paper was cancelled after similar grievance

Law students in affiliated colleges of Mahatma Gandhi University remain worried as they had to face questions from out of the syllabus for the second time this year.

The questions from out of the syllabus appeared in the fifth semester examination paper in Constitutional Law I held on Wednesday. Interestingly, this was a re-examination for the same paper as the earlier exam held on January 29 this year was cancelled in view of the questions from out of the syllabus. The notification for re-examination scheduled for October 26 was published on September 30.

The anxious students blamed the university authorities for playing with their future by coming up with such errors and placing them under stress over whether the exam held on Wednesday would be cancelled again. “We are now in the ninth semester of our course and will complete it by next year as per the original schedule. If the exams are cancelled, we will lose one year besides affecting our future programmes,” said a student in an affiliated college here.

The students said that the delay in the publication of results and issue of mark lists would have a trickle down effect on their juniors and seniors as the entire calendar would get affected. Senior officials of the exam wing in the university said that they had come across the complaints by the students on questions being asked from out of syllabus. “We have sought a report from the question paper setter, the Dean concerned, and the chief of the exam board on the concerns raised by the students”, the said.

The preliminary feedback from the people concerned showed that the questions were based on the syllabus prescribed by the university. However, a final decision would be based on the reports sought from the persons concerned, they said.