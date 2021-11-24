Law student commits suicide; blames husband, cop in note

DySP initiates probe into death; SHO removed from post

A young law student from Aluva took her life, leaving behind a hand-written note, alleging harassment and domestic violence from her husband and his family, and seeking action against the Inspector of Aluva East police station, who is reported to have behaved in a rude and unprofessional manner towards her and her family members.

The 21-year-old woman, Mofiya Parveen, from Edayapuram in Aluva, alleged in the note that her husband, Suhail, with whom she got married in April, and his family tortured her and portrayed her as a mentally ill person, while Police Inspector C.L. Sudheer spoke very rudely to her in front of her husband and father when they were called to the station in connection with a domestic violence complaint she had filed a month ago. The note ends with a “final wish”, demanding action against Suhail and his family and also against the Inspector.

Soon after the incident, Mr. Sudheer was removed from the post of Aluva East SHO by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. He was also the investigating officer in the Uthra murder case, Anchal, in which the woman’s husband was charged with murder by making a cobra bite her. He was subsequently transferred to Aluva allegedly as a punishment for his unprofessional handling of the investigation of the murder case.

A probe into Mofiya’s suicide has been initiated by the Aluva DySP, while Suhail and family members have been charged with abetting suicide. Suhail reportedly used to torture her demanding dowry and funds to produce a film.

The police allegedly failed to register a case, and instead tried to “settle” the case by involving Suhail and his parents.

The police refused to mete out justice even after the State Women’s Commission had sought an explanation from the Aluva DySP after Mofiya submitted a complaint to the commission, it is learnt.

Activists of the Youth Congress took out a march to the police station to protest against the police “inaction and high-handedness”.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.