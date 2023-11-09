Law on land pooling for industries soon, says Rajeeve

November 09, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Law, Industries and Coir P. Rajeeve said here on Thursday that a law will soon be enacted to implement land pooling system for industrial purposes.

He was speaking on the development of industries in Kerala at a two-day conference organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Kerala Industrial Development Corporation.

The Minister claimed there was a propaganda from some quarters that Kerala is not an investment-friendly State. Kerala has good infrastructure and the State ranks first in food production.

Politics is not an obstacle for development of Kerala, he said citing the examples of Cochin Shipyard and Cochin Refinery, which had reaped the benefits of full cooperation of trade unions. There have been incidents of attacks on multinational companies in Kerala like in some other States. He also said that Kerala is the fastest developing State in the country.