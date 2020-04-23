Law College fest throws online challenge to pandemic

In its illustrious legacy of over a century, the Government Law College in Ernakulam has had witnessed many milestones, and Wednesday marked another one when its famed campus arts fest got under way online for the first time in its history.

The college union has named it Kalaapam (revolt) in an attempt to portray the fest as a revolt against the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“We have not whittled down the number of events despite the challenges, and by the time the fest draws to a close on Sunday, contests will have been held in 32 items. Attempts are also on to ensure maximum participation for every event,” said Gokul Gopi, college union general secretary.

In the case of literary events, participants will be given a topic just before the contest, and they will have to submit their works within a specified time. This is to ensure that they do not get outside help. Participants of individual performing arts will have to submit short videos.

Group events have been tweaked and converted into loop events to overcome the hurdles of being held online. For instance, in the case of group dance, participants will have to perform their parts, the videos of which will then be edited and conjoined, for which time will be allotted.

“We have formed an organising committee comprising union members, class representatives, and two coordinators each for every event. Entries will have to be sent to the social media accounts of the coordinators who in turn will send them online to the jury concerned. We have roped in rank holders from RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunithura, and our own faculty members among the judges. Attempts are on to bring noted writers on board as well,” said Mr. Gopi.

Prize distribution ceremony will be held as and when the college reopens.