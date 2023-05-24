HamberMenu
Law College directed to reinstall Ambedkar’s photograph

May 24, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The government has ordered the Ernakulam Law College Principal to reinstall the photo of B. R. Ambedkar in the college Central Assembly Hall.

The order was issued on May 5 by the Principal Secretary, Education, on a complaint that the college authorities had removed the photo of Dr. Ambedkar, one of the architects of the Indian Constitution. Shajumon Vattekkad, Scheduled Caste Morcha State president, had submitted the complaint to the Chief Minister about the removal of the photo.

Earlier, the district unit of Ambedkar Samskarika Samithi (Ambedkar Cultural Centre) had appealed to the college authorities not to take action against the students who had installed the photographs of Dr. Ambedkar and Constituent Assembly and Kochi Legislative Assembly member Dakshayani Velayudhan. According to the Samithi, the college authorities had sought an explanation on the issue from the students as the photographs were installed without the government’s permission.

