Law and order to be strengthened in district

Collector holds meeting of police, revenue officials

Collector holds meeting of police, revenue officials

KOCHI

A meeting chaired by District Collector Jafar Malik on Thursday decided to take strict action to maintain and law order in the district.

A list of habitual offenders will be prepared and strict action, including invocation of the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, will be taken against them. Preventive arrests will also be made where needed and those with criminal antecedents will be monitored. Plans are also afoot to form separate teams for the purpose.

Senior police and revenue officials attended the meeting.