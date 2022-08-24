Late Olympian honoured with a life-size portrait

Chandrasekharan’s compatriot and friend Rufus D’Souza was the chief guest

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 24, 2022 20:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Portrait of Olympian Chandrasekharan that was unveiled at Maharaja’s College Stadium on the footballer’s first death anniversary, in Ernakulam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

ADVERTISEMENT

A function to remember and honour the late footballer and Olympian O. Chandrasekharan could not have asked for a better chief guest than his compatriot and friend Rufus D’Souza with over half a century of football coaching under his belt.

The Maharaja’s College Old Students Association observed the first death anniversary of Chandrasekharan in the presence of football legends who once enthralled spectators with their breathtaking performances, on Wednesday. Mayor M. Anilkumar marked the occasion by unveiling the almost six-feet-high portrait of the late legend holding a football, in the presence of his wife Vimala Chandrasekharan and son Sunil Chandrasekharan.

In his commemorative speech, Mr. D’Souza described his old mate as an unparalleled personality in the sporting pantheons of the country. “He lived for the game and was a personification of dignity on the football turf,” said Mr. D’Souza. The late footballer’s son honoured Mr. D’Souza by presenting him with a shawl.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayor said the Kochi Corporation would consider setting up a fitting memorial for the late Olympian. Chandrasekharan’s brother Sanjeev Kumar K. handed over the memento to Swathi Kumar who painted the portrait of the late Olympian.

Maharaja’s College Old Students Association president CICC Jayachandran presided. Principal V.S. Joy, governing council member M.S. Murali, former footballer M.M. Jacob, and association secretary Antony Joseph spoke.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Legendary footballers C.C. Jacob, Xavier Pius, Thobias, Itty Mathew, C.R. Balakrishnan, Blassy George, Shajan, and Devadas attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app