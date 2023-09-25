ADVERTISEMENT

Last rites of filmmaker K.G. George on Tuesday

September 25, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The last rites of renowned Malayalam filmmaker K.G. George, who died here on Sunday, will be held at the Ravipuram crematorium here at 4.30 p.m. on September 26.

The funeral will be held with full State honours. The body will be kept at the Ernakulam Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the public to pay homage. A memorial meeting organised by the Malayalam Cine Technicians’ Association and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala will be held at the YMCA hall at 6 p.m.

The veteran filmmaker passed away at an old age home in Kakkanad.

